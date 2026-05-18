Updated Premier League standings, remaining fixtures after Arsenal win vs Burnley on Matchday 37

Arsenal took care of business at the Emirates Stadium, securing a crucial victory over Burnley to maintain their cushion over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings.

Following a thrilling Matchday 37, Arsenal’s relentless pursuit of the 2025-26 Premier League title marches on. A crucial victory over Burnley 1-0 with a Kai Havertz header puts the Gunners in a strong position, as they depend on themselves to finish first. Arsenal now need Manchester City to drop points in any of their remaining games or to beat Crystal Palace to secure the title.

Arsenal have only one game left, as they are set to travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 24. Meanwhile, City—fresh off hoisting the FA Cup trophy against Chelsea on Saturday—will first play their game in hand against Bournemouth on Tuesday. It will be a pivotal midweek clash because if City tie or lose, the Gunners will be the Premier League champions automatically.

Following that midweek fixture, City will close out their domestic campaign at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 24, against Aston Villa. Check out the updated Premier League standings here:

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Pos./Team Pts GP/GD 1. Arsenal 82 37 (+43) 2. Man City 77 36 (+43)

Kai Havertz of Arsenal.

Arsenal and City face formidable final-day tests

If City push the wait with a win on Tuesday, both title contenders face incredibly grueling finales. City must navigate a dangerous Villa squad that could arrive in Manchester fresh off a Europa League final against Freiburg, while Crystal Palace could not pose an equally distinct threat to Arsenal as they are thinking on UEFA Conference League.

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With a dramatic photo finish firmly on the horizon, fans across the globe are bracing for a chaotic final day, as the ultimate destination of the Premier League trophy hangs perfectly in the balance between London and Manchester.

A historic battle for English silverware

As England prepares to crown its champion, both powerhouses are acutely aware of the historical weight behind this race, with both clubs looking to add to their respective trophy cabinets.

Arsenal boast 13 top-flight English titles overall but have only captured three in the modern Premier League era. Conversely, Manchester City have claimed 10 top-flight titles, with eight coming during its recent era of Premier League dominance.

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For the Gunners, hoisting the trophy would finally break the Citizens‘ stranglehold on the league and capture a coveted title that has eluded North London since the iconic “Invincibles” campaign of 2003-04.