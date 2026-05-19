What happens if Man City win, tie or lose vs Bournemouth today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 37?

Manchester City head into a massive Premier League Matchday 37 showdown against Bournemouth with the title race, Arsenal pressure and European qualification drama all hanging in the balance at the Vitality Stadium.

Matchday 37 in the Premier League brings one of the most decisive fixtures of the season as Manchester City travel to face AFC Bournemouth in a clash loaded with title implications, European race consequences, and late-season pressure as there’s also Premier League prize money at stake.

With the campaign entering its final stretch, every point now carries maximum weight—and this encounter could directly shape the outcome at both ends of the table. For Pep Guardiola‘s team, the scenario is simple but unforgiving.

Bournemouth, however, are not just playing the role of spoilers. They are firmly in the hunt for a strong finish themselves, pushing for a potential European qualification spot after a standout season.

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What happens if Man City beat Bournemouth today?

Manchester City would move to 80 points and keep the Premier League title race alive if they beat Bournemouth today. Entering Matchday 37, Arsenal lead the Premier League standings with 82 points from 37 matches, while City sit second with 77 points and one game in hand. This means Arsenal depend on themselves, but any slip up from City would also help them in the Premier League title race.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Final match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

If City defeat Bournemouth, they would reduce Arsenal’s lead to just two points heading into the final matchday of the season. That would officially send the title race to Matchday 38, keeping City mathematically alive in the battle for another Premier League crown.

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However, even with a win, they would still not control the race completely. Arsenal would remain top of the table with 82 points, meaning City would need to beat Aston Villa in their final match and hope Arsenal fail to win against Crystal Palace. Goal difference could also become decisive because both clubs currently sit on a +43 differential.

What happens if Man City and Bournemouth tie today?

Manchester City would move to 78 points and Arsenal would officially win the Premier League title if City draw with Bournemouth today. A draw would leave the Citizens four points behind Arsenal with only one match remaining in the season.

Since the maximum total City could then reach would be 81 points, Arsenal’s current 82-point tally would already be unreachable mathematically. That means Mikel Arteta’s men would officially be crowned Premier League champions before the final day. It would be a painful ending for City as Pep Guadiola is reportedly leaving at the end of the season, a leak that reportedly made the coach furious.

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For Bournemouth, a draw would move them up to 56 points and strengthen their push for European qualification. Considering the Cherries are already ahead of Brighton and Brentford entering the round, even a single point against Manchester City could prove crucial in the battle for a top-seven finish.

What happens if Man City lose to Bournemouth today?

Manchester City would stay on 77 points and Arsenal would officially clinch the Premier League title if City lose to Bournemouth today. A defeat would mathematically eliminate Guardiola’s side from the title race.

That scenario would confirm Arsenal as Premier League champions for the first time since the 2003-04 season and end Manchester City’s streak of dominance in English soccer.

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The top of the Premier League table ahead of Man City vs. Bournemouth