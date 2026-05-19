NY Giants call off long-standing tradition with NY Jets before 2026 NFL season

The New York Giants are serious about starting a new era of their organization, and they continue to prove it time and again. This time around, they've ended a preseason "ritual" with the New York Jets.

The New York Giants and New York Jets will be headed their separate ways ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Perhaps, the latest decision in East Rutherford is aligned with the Giants’ creation of an area as the organization makes changes to start the John Harbaugh era.

As reported by Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants will hold only one joint practice during the preseason, and it will be with the Miami Dolphins. Although the two New Jersey-based teams will meet in Week 3 of the preseason, the Jets and Giants will not practice together.

It’s quite surprising considering the two organizations had held at least one joint practice before their preseason matchup in recent years. It had become a tradition in East Rutherford. Harbaugh and company are determined to wipe the slate clean and get a fresh start, and moving on from this ritual may be another sign of that.

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Giants will be in and out of town

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants will be away from East Rutherford to begin training camp. The G-Men will spend the first 12 days of training camp in West Virginia. Moreover, they will travel to South Florida for their joint practice with the Dolphins.

Head coach John Harbaugh.

Per Duggan, camp in the Mountain State will begin on July 28. The fact that the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will be held at MetLife Stadium on July 19 may be a factor in why the Giants will not spend much time at their own facilities in the outskirts of the Big Apple.

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NY Giants’ preseason schedule

On August 15, the Giants will host the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium in the opening week of the 2026 NFL preseason. The following week, they will travel to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The G-Men will close out their prep for the regular season with the matchup against the Jets on Aug. 28.

Although the game will be played in East Rutherford, the Giants will be designated as the away team. Following their three preseason games, the G-Men will head into the final week of preseason before their regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

OPPONENT HOME/AWAY DATE VIKINGS HOME AUG. 15 DOLPHINS AWAY AUG. 22 JETS AWAY AUG. 28 NY Giants’ preseason schedule