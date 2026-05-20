NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza addresses defensive mistakes after costly loss to Nationals

Manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the Mets’ recent defensive struggles after New York blew an early lead against the Washington Nationals.

The New York Mets let another opportunity slip away Tuesday night after a rough defensive stretch helped turn an early lead into a 9-6 loss against the Washington Nationals. Despite jumping ahead 5-0 through the first two innings, the Mets quickly lost control of the game as mistakes in the field continued to pile up.

Manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the team’s recent defensive struggles after the game, pointing to routine mistakes that have hurt New York during an already difficult stretch of the season. “Not good. The past four days or so making errors on routine plays. We’re a good team defensively,” Mendoza said, via SNY.

The loss dropped the Mets further behind in the National League standings as injuries and inconsistent play continue creating problems across the roster. With Francisco Lindor currently sidelined because of a calf injury and hopeful he can return in a month, the team has struggled to find defensive stability and maintain momentum during games.

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Mets’ defense collapses during pivotal inning vs. Nationals

The turning point came during a disastrous fourth inning for the Mets. After rookie pitcher Nolan McLean allowed traffic on the bases, Washington capitalized on a defensive breakdown that completely shifted the momentum.

Nick Morabito and Tyrone Taylor of the Mets are unable to make the catch on a fly ball. Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

With runners on second and third and one out, McLean induced what appeared to be a routine ground ball to Bo Bichette at shortstop. Bichette attempted to throw home for the force out, but catcher Luis Torrens failed to handle the throw cleanly as the ball rolled to the backstop. Two Nationals runners scored on the play, extending Washington’s lead and putting New York in an even deeper hole.

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The Mets have now committed several costly defensive mistakes over the past few games, something Mendoza clearly believes must improve quickly if the team hopes to turn its season around.

Mendoza still believes Mets can recover

Even with the frustrating loss, Mendoza continues showing confidence in the roster. The Mets still have more than 100 games remaining in the 2026 season, giving the club plenty of time to recover if they can begin playing cleaner baseball.

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The Mets now face growing pressure to stabilize things before the season slips even further away. If the Mets hope to climb back into contention, improving defensively will likely need to become one of the team’s biggest priorities moving forward.