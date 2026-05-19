Updated Premier League standings: Arsenal crowned champions as Man City tie vs Bournemouth

Arsenal are officially crowned 2025-26 Premier League champions on Tuesday after a stunning draw between Bournemouth and Manchester City in Matchday 37, mathematically ended City's title defense.

Following a dramatic twist in the penultimate week of the season, Manchester City officially dropped out of the 2025-26 Premier League title race after a stunning midweek draw 1-1 against Bournemouth. The result, paired with Arsenal’s gritty 1-0 victory over Burnley courtesy of a Kai Havertz header, officially crowns the Gunners as Premier League champions.

Arsenal initially entered the week needing a result in their season finale at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 24. However, City’s failure to secure three points in their game in hand against Bournemouth on Tuesday means Mikel Arteta’s squad can play without pressure on Sunday before finally hoisting the Premier League trophy.

Following that catastrophic midweek slip-up, City’s final match at the Etihad Stadium against Aston Villa on Sunday, May 24, is now a mere formality. With the Bournemouth draw officially freezing out Man City of the top spot, here is how the updated Premier League standings look heading into the final day of the season:

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Pos./Team Pts GP/GD 1. Arsenal 82 37 (+43) 2. Man City 78 37 (+43)

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts.

City don’t finish empty-handed

Despite conceding the Premier League title to Arsenal, Manchester City still boast an illustrious modern dynasty on the all-time champions list. Furthermore, their domestic campaign was far from a disappointment, having already secured two major trophies this season: the Carabao Cup over the Gunners and a dramatic FA Cup victory against Chelsea last weekend.

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Now, with reports swirling around Pep Guardiola’s impending departure at the end of the season, City face a crucial offseason overhaul to prepare for next season, especially after an uncharacteristically early exit from the Champions League.

Arsenal could lift two trophies by season’s end

Securing the Premier League title not only guarantees Arsenal a massive financial windfall, but it also keep their dreams of a historic “double” alive as they prepare to face PSG in the Champions League final on May 30.

While anticipation builds for that monumental clash against the Parisians in Budapest, the Gunners’ faithful can finally celebrate a domestic crown that was 22 years in the making, marking their first league title since Arsene Wenger’s legendary “Invincibles” went unbeaten during the 2003-04 campaign, spearheaded by Thierry Henry.

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