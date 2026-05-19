Joe Burrow hints Bengals are done making big moves: ‘We have everything we need’

Following an aggressive offseason overhaul, Joe Burrow has hinted that the Cincinnati Bengals are likely finished making marquee roster moves, reflecting on a busy few months that brought in several stars.

The Cincinnati Bengals were among the NFL’s most active teams this spring, but Joe Burrow believes their blockbuster acquisitions are officially in the rearview mirror. Cincinnati is ready for the 2026 season.

In recent weeks, the Bengals made several signings that shocked the NFL, including high-profile additions like Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen. Following these moves, Burrow has hinted that Cincinnati won’t make another big move this offseason.

“They’re going to keep getting great players to come play for the Bengals, and when they do that, then it’s my job and Zac (Taylor)’s job and the leaders of this team to bring the locker room together and then go execute on the field,” Burrow said, via the team’s official website. “We have everything we need.

Advertisement

“We made a big trade for a big-time player. Signed a free agent top safety on the market, and other additions. We’ll see how the rookies end up. … But first impressions, we’ve got guys that care about the game, care about their job, and want to be great. When you have young guys like that and veterans like we do, it’s a recipe for success.”

The Bengals have a solid roster to compete for the AFC North

Joe Burrow #9.

The AFC North is currently one of the most intriguing divisions in the NFL. The Ravens, Steelers, and Browns will all have new head coaches, and the Bengals must take full advantage of this transition period.

Advertisement

Zac Taylor has faced criticism for failing to guide the Bengals back to success after their impressive run in 2021. Now that the other three teams have changed head coaches, this is his chance to leverage his deep familiarity with the AFC North and dominate the division.

However, one vital question mark remains: Joe Burrow’s health. The quarterback has historically lacked a dominant offensive line to keep him safe, a factor that is critical to sustaining a reliable offense led by an elite signal-caller.