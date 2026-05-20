Don Mattingly explains Phillies’ plan for J.T. Realmuto amid extra rest days

Don Mattingly explained why the Phillies are giving J.T. Realmuto more rest days as Philadelphia manages the veteran catcher’s workload.

The Philadelphia Phillies continue trying to carefully manage veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto as the team pushes through a competitive stretch of the season. Before Tuesday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, interim manager Don Mattingly addressed why Philadelphia has recently started giving Realmuto additional rest days behind the plate.

Mattingly, who recently addressed the Phillies’ surge, explained that the decision is focused on protecting the veteran catcher over the course of a long season rather than reducing his role within the lineup. “He wants to play, and he wants to be in there every day, and we appreciate that,” Mattingly said, via reporter Shaun Nestor on X. “But, again, I think sometimes you have to save guys from themselves and try to give them days here and there.”

Philadelphia later fell 4-1 to the Reds, dropping the club to 25-24 on the season. The Phillies have shown improvement under Mattingly recently, but the team is still searching for more offensive consistency, including from Realmuto, who is batting .220 with one home run, eight RBIs, and a .585 OPS across 100 at-bats this year.

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Phillies using three-catcher setup to help Realmuto

According to Nestor, Mattingly has been taking advantage of carrying three catchers on the roster to reduce Realmuto’s workload while still keeping him involved with specific pitchers.

Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies celebrates with teammate J.T. Realmuto. Justin Berl/Getty Images

The strategy allows Philadelphia to balance rest with continuity behind the plate, especially for one of the club’s most experienced leaders. Realmuto has long been known for his durability and desire to play nearly every day, but the Phillies appear focused on keeping him healthy deeper into the season.

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Phillies hoping rested Realmuto can help offense improve

Philadelphia’s offense has struggled to consistently produce during parts of the 2026 season, making Realmuto’s production even more important moving forward.

While his numbers remain below his usual standards, the Phillies believe additional rest could help the veteran catcher stay fresh both offensively and defensively.

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The Phillies will now look to bounce back against Cincinnati as they continue trying to climb further above .500 and maintain momentum in the National League playoff race.