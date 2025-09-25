Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers’ HC Dave Roberts discusses potential impact of Roki Sasaki ahead of postseason

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed his confidence in Roki Sasaki, and Sasaki rewarded that trust with an exceptional performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

By Santiago Tovar

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts taps Roki Sasaki #11 on the chest.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts taps Roki Sasaki #11 on the chest.

Roki Sasaki made an emphatic statement to the Los Angeles Dodgers fans, proving why he was brought into the team. After delivering stellar performances in the Japanese league, Sasaki’s Major League Baseball debut with the Dodgers began on a challenging note. He managed to play only eight games before injuries forced him to spend the remainder of the season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

After a four-month hiatus from official MLB games, Sasaki received a much-anticipated recall from head coach Dave Roberts, who demonstrated renewed faith in him. Sasaki seized the opportunity against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, showing his readiness to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.

Roberts addressed the media regarding Sasaki’s impactful return and how he could be pivotal during the postseason, amid the Dodgers’ pitching staff struggles. “Roki can provide a significant boost to our roster. It’s a matter of placing trust in our players, and I have faith in him. He delivered an excellent performance tonight,” said Roberts.

Roberts further highlighted how Sasaki, along with players like Blake Snell, could be instrumental for the Dodgers as they aim to defend their title this year. Blake stepped up with a solid inning, bringing energy to the team, and Sasaki, though less expected, has prepared diligently for this moment. I had no concerns; his pitching tonight was exceptional,” Roberts commented.

Sasaki’s triumphant return

Since May, Sasaki had been absent from the MLB stage with the Dodgers, and during his early stint, his statistics fell short of expectations. He allowed more hits (29) than strikeouts recorded (24), struggling to maintain an ERA of 4.72 through his initial outings as a Dodger.

After a four-month rehabilitation from injury, Sasaki returned to action with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, aiming to rediscover his groove at the MLB level. His fastball velocity, consistently topping 95 MPH, echoed the prowess that had initially captivated the Dodgers’ organization and brought him stateside.

On Wednesday night, Sasaki delivered a promising 1.0 inning of relief against the Diamondbacks, remaining scoreless and hitless while fanning two of the three batters he faced in the game’s final stages. Although a seamless performance might seem routine for a player of his caliber, it injects a much-needed boost into the Dodgers’ bullpen, a unit beset by late-game challenges.

Sasaki reflects on his return

After the game, the Japanese sensation addressed the media, sharing his thoughts on his performance and his journey back to the main roster. “I just had to be creative in terms of preparing. As a reliever, it’s a short period of time to warm up, so that’s probably the biggest difference, Sasaki said.

Sasaki continued: “I’m just really appreciative that I had the chance to interact with the team, as that helped me to get where I am. My health and mechanics are in a good place, and that helped me perform well tonight.”

