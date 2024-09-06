MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers fall behind Giants in race to sign Yankees' Juan Soto

The battle for the New York Yankees' Juan Soto intensifies, and the San Francisco Giants have an advantage over Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers in the race to sign the slugger.

New York Yankees star Juan Soto‘s quest for his next team in free agency is getting increasingly interesting. While many expect a battle between the Yankees and the New York Mets, a recent report suggests the San Francisco Giants could be an unexpected contender over Shohei Ohtani‘s Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mark Feinsand, a renowned journalist from MLB.com, has analyzed the possible fate of Soto. While he considers the Yankees and Mets as the top candidates, he also mentions the Nationals as a viable option, as they have a young, promising group to build around and a sizable salary margin following the departure of some players.

However, Feinsand believes the Dodgers, following the acquisitions of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last year, won’t be interested in Soto. Instead, he sees the Giants as a team with the ambition to make a leap in quality, and they could become a surprise contender in the bidding for the Dominican.

“The Yankees and Mets are obvious. I think this will be a two-team race, but there’s already been some Nationals buzz, which makes sense. Washington has a solid young core to build around and has a lot of money coming off the books. I don’t think the Dodgers will be in on Soto after signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last year, but the Giants are still looking to reel in that big fish they have been seeking for two years, so I expect them to enter this fray,” said Mark Feinsand, MLB.com.

Giants: An unexpected threat

Soto’s arrival in San Francisco would be bad news for Los Angeles, as they would have to face him in the NL West, potentially for an extended period. If the Dodgers don’t get involved in the race for Soto, the ideal scenario for them would be for him to remain in New York, preferably with the Yankees.

Underestimating the Giants in the race for Soto would be a mistake. Their need to strengthen is imperative, and desperate teams often make bold decisions. Therefore, it is not ruled out that San Francisco will make a significant offer to attract the Dominican.

Dodgers: Completely ruled out of the race?

While Feinsand doesn’t think Los Angeles Dodgers will be a major player in the bid for Soto, they shouldn’t be ruled out entirely. Their management has demonstrated an ability and willingness to spend never before seen in the history of the franchise, and even the sport. With Ohtani on the roster, the urgency to win a championship has risen sharply. The Dodgers usually talk to players of Soto’s stature, at least.