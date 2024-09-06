Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani chasing historic 50-50 season: Can he pull it off?

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is redefining the boundaries of baseball. With 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases within reach, the Japanese star is about to write his name in MLB history.

Shohei Ohtani, the versatile player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is about to reach a historic milestone in Major League Baseball. With 44 home runs and 46 stolen bases, Ohtani has a chance to become the first player in MLB history to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

The number 50 has a special meaning in baseball. Only 49 players in history have managed to hit 50 home runs in a season. Additionally, the record for stolen bases in a season with 50 home runs is 24, set by Willie Mays in 1955.

Not only is Shohei Ohtani close to reaching the 50-homer milestone, but he’s also on the verge of surpassing the record for stolen bases by a player with 50 home runs in a season. His ability to combine power and speed is unique in MLB.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers safely steals third base during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

50-50: The challenge of combining power and speed

The combination of power and speed is a rare skill in baseball. Ohtani, with his size and physique, has shown that he is capable of excelling at both at an exceptional level.

see also Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts sends a message about Shohei Ohtani’s ambitious 50-50 target

To reach the 50-50 goal, Ohtani will need to maintain his home run pace and remain effective on the bases. This will not be easy, as opposing teams will try to stop him in any way possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ohtani’s legacy

If Ohtani manages to reach the 50-50 milestone, he will become one of the most iconic players in MLB history. His ability to excel in both hitting and pitching has made him a unique figure admired by baseball fans.

Ohtani’s achievement would be a testament to his talent, dedication, and ability to push boundaries. It would be a historic milestone that would place him among the greatest players of all time.