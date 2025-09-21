Dodgers overtake Giants in crucial statistic after securing MLB Wild Card berth

The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched a spot in the Wild Card series following their triumph over the San Francisco Giants in the penultimate game of the regular season. As September draws to a close, the Dodgers are setting their sights on their next opponent, determined to defend their title this year.

Thanks to standout performances from Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy, and Tommy Edman, the Dodgers secured a critical win. The San Diego Padres are nipping at their heels in the NL West standings, while several other teams are hoping for a Dodgers defeat to increase their own chances in the upcoming postseason.

With this pivotal victory, the Dodgers edged past the Giants in a key historical statistic. Los Angeles now boasts 1,288 wins compared to San Francisco’s 1,287 in their all-time series. Amid 19 ties, this marks the first time the Dodgers have led the head-to-head record since 1896.

This storied rivalry remains fiercely competitive, with the Dodgers slightly ahead. However, the Giants are eager to even the score in the series finale. San Francisco needs a win to boost their chances of securing a Wild Card Series spot, as the New York Mets currently occupy the final position.

Dodgers’ dominant display against the Giants

The Dodgers’ latest victory was hard-earned and underscored the depth of talent propelling their championship ambitions. Ohtani, a standout performer, launched his 53rd home run of the season, placing him just one shy of his career best from last season. With several games remaining, Ohtani is poised to establish new personal records.

Muncy’s stellar form since returning from an early August injury has also been a boon for the Dodgers. Surpassing his home run tally from last season, Muncy is poised for a strong conclusion to the regular season. The upcoming matchups will be pivotal, offering him opportunities to further aid the team’s success.

Giants fighting for a Wild Card spot

The Giants find themselves in a must-win situation as they vie for a Wild Card spot. Entering the series finale and the last two series of September, the Giants require more than a seven-game winning streak to secure their playoff berth.

Trailing the New York Mets by four games for the final Wild Card position, the Giants not only need a Mets’ setback but also require the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks to falter, as all three teams remain contenders for that last coveted playoff spot.

