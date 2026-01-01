MLB Rumors: Former Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez seen as ideal free agent for AL West team

During MLB free agency, teams continue to search for alternatives to prepare in the best way possible for the upcoming season. Amidst this landscape, former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez is one of the most prominent names on the market. With his future still uncertain, he is seen as a strong addition for an AL West team.

While Suarez’s name has been under consideration by several teams during free agency, one of the franchises that could need him most right now is the Los Angeles Angels. The starting rotation has been viewed as one of the Halos’ major problems in recent times, and Suarez could provide a solid solution to this issue.

The Angels’ primary goal is to return to the playoffs, having last reached the postseason in 2014, and they have made several moves during the offseason to achieve this. The Halos signed Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz, Grayson Rodriguez, and Alek Manoah, but a potential arrival of Suarez could be of great use to the Los Angeles franchise.

A possible addition of Suarez to the team would be a significant boost for the Angels, currently led by Yusei Kikuchi. The Venezuelan is coming off a solid season with the Phillies, where he went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 151 strikeouts, and a 4.7 bWAR in 157.1 innings (26 starts).

Ranger Suarez pitches in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins. (Getty Images)

The Angels might face stiff competition for Suarez’s services

As a high-value free agent, several teams are reportedly in the mix to land the Venezuelan left-hander. The Atlanta Braves have emerged as potential suitors, looking to add a steady veteran presence to their rotation and a second lefty to pair with Chris Sale. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles are another franchise closely linked to Suarez.

The Orioles have been highly productive this offseason, having already signed Pete Alonso to a five-year deal, along with Taylor Ward, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Kittredge, Shane Baz, and Zach Eflin. Despite these moves, reports indicate Baltimore is still searching for a frontline starting pitcher, a role Suarez would fill perfectly.

The New York Mets are also linked to the former Phillies pitcher. New York Post insider Jon Heyman reported that after Tatsuya Imai agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Houston Astros, the option of signing Suarez has gained significant momentum for the Mets as they look to rebuild a rotation in need of stability.