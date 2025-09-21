Shohei Ohtani hit with major Dodgers setback as key teammate faces postseason uncertainty

Shohei Ohtani wants to go as far as possible in the upcoming postseason, just like all his teammates. But unfortunately, there are strong doubts that Will Smith will be available for October, and it was the manager himself who announced the bad news.

Dodgers catcher Smith will likely miss the rest of the regular season due to a right-hand injury, a significant blow to the team as it heads into the playoffs. According to manager Dave Roberts, Smith’s status for the start of the postseason is “up in the air.”

For Ohtani, being without Smith is a major setback, as the catcher knows the Japanese star well. This season, they have been working with a good connection that has yielded positive results. The replacement will have to be prepared to adapt quickly to the Japanese player and avoid a catastrophe in October.

Smith’s Playoff Experience

Will Smith has two World Series rings playing for the Dodgers, and he has undoubtedly been a key part of each of them. He has been with the team for a total of 57 postseason games, with the 2024 playoffs being his second-longest run in terms of games, with 16 total, just two fewer than in 2020.

Shohei Ohtani needs someone with experience who can understand another veteran like himself, but also someone who can give him the opportunity to be a better pitcher in the playoffs, knowing that the Japanese star only has 16 games of playoff experience.

Who Could Replace Smith?

Ben Rortvedt played in the most recent Dodgers game against the Giants, so he could be a viable option if Smith cannot return for October. He recently arrived from Tampa Bay, and this is his fourth year as a professional in the MLB.

