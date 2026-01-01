Rangers reportedly losing veteran pitcher to SF Giants in MLB free agency

After missing out on the playoffs once again last season, the San Francisco Giants are looking to reverse that image and return to the forefront of MLB. To achieve this, they have been making roster moves, and according to reports, they landed a veteran pitcher from the Texas Rangers during free agency.

“Tyler Mahle has agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants, per source. Physical is complete and the deal is done,” reported Mark Feinsand of MLB.com via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Mahle arrives in San Francisco to join a rotation led by Logan Webb, where he can provide depth and experience to a Giants team looking to return to postseason contention.

The right-handed pitcher comes off a stint with the Texas Rangers, where he posted strong numbers despite his limited time on the mound. There, he recorded a career-best 2.18 ERA with a 6-4 record and 66 strikeouts over 86 2/3 innings across 16 starts.

Tyler Mahle of the Texas Rangers pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox. (Getty Images)

Giants aim for a healthy Mahle next season

Injuries have plagued Mahle over the past few seasons, and the Giants are hopeful they can get him in peak form, as a healthy right-hander could be a major asset in 2026.

During the 2024 season, Mahle was only able to appear in three games for the Rangers while recovering from right elbow surgery and later suffering from right shoulder tightness. Additionally, during this past season, he was sidelined for about three months due to right shoulder fatigue, which limited him to just 16 appearances.

His previous tenure with the Minnesota Twins also fell well below expectations due to recurring injuries that kept him off the field for long stretches. During the 2022 season, he managed only four starts with the Twins before suffering right shoulder inflammation, which kept him out for the remainder of the year. 2023 saw no improvement for Mahle, who made only three starts before right arm posterior impingement and a flexor pronator strain forced him out again.

While Mahle’s injury history is certainly concerning, the Giants decided to take a gamble on the former Rangers pitcher since the risk of the deal is minimal, being only a one-year contract. Should he avoid any setbacks this season, Mahle could be a significant help to a San Francisco team looking to return to MLB relevance.

