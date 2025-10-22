Giants reportedly make unprecedented MLB move with new coach for next season

The San Francisco Giants are set to make an unprecedented managerial hire in MLB history. According to ESPN, the organization is finalizing a deal with Tony Vitello, the head coach who led the Tennessee Volunteers to the 2024 Men’s College World Series title. The move marks the first time a major league club has hired a manager directly from the college ranks without prior professional coaching experience.

Vitello, 47, will replace Bob Melvin, who was dismissed after the Giants finished 81-81 and missed the postseason for a fourth consecutive year. Known for his fiery personality and relentless recruiting success, Vitello built Tennessee into a powerhouse program and became one of the most respected coaches in college baseball. His arrival signals a shift in the Giants’ philosophy — prioritizing leadership, energy, and culture over conventional experience.

Reports indicate that Buster Posey, San Francisco’s president of baseball operations, was instrumental in the decision. The Giants reportedly agreed to pay Vitello’s $3 million buyout to secure his services, choosing him over more experienced candidates like Brandon Hyde and Kurt Suzuki.

A bold move by Buster Posey

Posey’s decision reflects his confidence that Vitello’s intensity and player-focused approach can translate to the major league level. The Giants, anchored by Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman, are searching for a spark to return to playoff contention.

Head coach Tony Vitello with the Tennessee Volunteers looks on during batting practice. Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Vitello’s philosophy and vision

In a past interview with ESPN, Vitello explained his coaching mindset: “I think you don’t know where the line is until you cross it. And then you make an adjustment. I don’t want our guys coloring inside the lines — come up with something different.”

His words reflect the same competitive edge and creativity that now define his jump to the majors. If Vitello can channel that philosophy into the Giants’ dugout, San Francisco’s gamble might prove to be a turning point for the franchise.

