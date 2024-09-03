Padres' Luis Arraez overtakes Shohei Ohtani in key offensive statistic

Venezuelan Luis Arraez continues to demonstrate why he is one of the most consistent hitters in Major League Baseball, alongside Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a crucial game for the San Diego Padres, the versatile infielder led the offense with an outstanding performance, solidifying his position as a candidate for the National League MVP award.

Arraez was the undisputed protagonist in the Padres’ victory over the Detroit Tigers. With a single, a double, a stolen base, and two RBIs, the Venezuelan showcased his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

Arraez leads the majors in multi-hit games with 53 and singles with 140. His consistency at the plate has been critical to the Padres’ success this season. With his knack for putting the ball in play and driving in runs, Arraez has become a key player in the Padres’ lineup. His performance has been instrumental in keeping the team in contention for a playoff spot.

Arraez’s batting average has risen to .310, and his hit total has reached 171, consolidating his position as the National League leader, ahead of Japan’s Shohei Ohtani, who is nearing a milestone never achieved by any MLB player: the 50-50 mark.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 02, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arraez: A complete hitter

Arraez’s ability to hit from both sides of the plate, his speed on the bases, and his baseball intelligence make him an extremely valuable player. His performance this season has been so outstanding that many pundits already consider him one of the favorites to win the National League Most Valuable Player award.

Can Arraez maintain this pace and lead the Padres to the postseason?

The season still has several weeks remaining, and anything can happen. However, what is undeniable is that Luis Arraez is having a historic season and has become one of the most exciting players to watch in the Major Leagues.