Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw unveils some of the reasons that lead to his retirement

Clayton Kershaw, an iconic figure in the storied history of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has announced his intention to retire from MLB at the conclusion of the 2025 season. The decision, which caught many by surprise, was unveiled during an interview with Chris Rose Sports, where Kershaw shared the personal factors influencing his choice to step away from the game that he has graced for so long.

In a candid conversation, Kershaw disclosed that his family played a significant role in his decision. “Ultimately, it’s about Ellen [Kershaw’s wife] and me,” Kershaw explained. “Having Charlie [Kershaw’s son] at the field today and seeing him truly grasp the game, it brings me joy. That definitely influences my decision to retire.“

Dodgers standout elaborated, “My oldest daughter is starting fifth grade at a new school, and that’s also a factor. You’re always pulled in two directions, and there’s always a nagging sense that you’re not giving either your all. On my days off, I’m haunted by thoughts like, ‘I should be working out or doing something else.'”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In essence, Kershaw’s decision is driven by a desire to prioritize family time and alleviate the constant tug-of-war between personal and professional responsibilities. After dedicating much of his youth to baseball, Kershaw is ready to focus on what matters most, the important stuff.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Kershaw’s tribute to his wife, Ellen

Historically, there’s been a stereotype about men being the primary providers, but in Kershaw’s case, Ellen has played an equally critical role by managing their household. Kershaw acknowledges that her support has been instrumental to his success with the Dodgers.

Advertisement

see also Clayton Kershaw announces retirement, leaving MLB tied with two Dodgers legends in impressive record

Reflecting on their partnership, Kershaw expressed, “You grapple with guilt, playing a game for fun while she handles the grind of four kids at home. It often feels like you’re falling short on both ends. Ellen does an incredible job. She always reassures me, ‘I’m 100% all-in with whatever you’re doing,’ and that strength is indispensable.”

Advertisement

“Ellen’s commitment is likewise beneficial for our kids,” Kershaw continued. “We are going to get to travel and explore new cities together, instead of being stuck in our little bubble at home, it’s truly enriching.”

Freddie Freeman on Kershaw’s impact

Freddie Freeman, a Dodger since Kershaw’s final seasons, shared his thoughts on Kershaw’s retirement ahead of Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Freeman lauded Kershaw not just as a Dodgers legend but as a monumental figure in MLB history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Kershaw is not only a Dodgers legend; he’s an MLB legend forever. He’s been the greatest pitcher of our generation,” Freeman stated. “Tomorrow night’s game will surely be a special one, given what Kershaw means to the sport.”

Kershaw’s retirement marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations of athletes. As his fellow players and fans alike reflect on his contributions, Kershaw transitions gracefully from the mound to new chapters with his family by his side.