Clayton Kershaw announces retirement, leaving MLB tied with two Dodgers legends in impressive record

Clayton Kershaw is set to retire at the end of the 2025 season, concluding his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His final appearance at Dodger Stadium will be against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. The Dodgers made this announcement via their social media platforms, releasing an official statement.

With this decision, Kershaw tied the franchise record for the most seasons played continuously with the team, 18 in total, matching Dodgers legends such as Zack Wheat and Bill Russell. This remarkable achievement underscores Kershaw’s enduring legacy within the organization.

“Three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, 11-time All-Star, 2014 NL MVP and two-time World Series champion Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers announces today that he will retire as a player at the end of the 2025 season,” Dodgers announced in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With an illustrious career established within the Dodgers organization, the player is poised to receive a warm welcome from the fan base on Friday. As the team edges closer to securing a spot in the Wild Card Series, he could prove to be a pivotal figure in the organization’s quest for postseason success.

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Advertisement

Kershaw retires from MLB with remarkable achievements

In a fitting tribute to his legacy, the Dodgers have highlighted some of the remarkable records Kershaw achieved over his 18-year tenure with the franchise. Throughout his illustrious career, Kershaw reached notable milestones and played a pivotal role in securing a World Series title in 2020, showcasing exceptional performance amidst the challenging circumstances of the pandemic.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers’ ace Blake Snell equals historic milestone set by MLB legend in 1905

Kershaw’s career boasts a record of 222-96 (.698) and 15 shutouts, leading all active Major League Baseball players in these categories.

His 2.54 career ERA is the lowest of any pitcher in the Live Ball era (since 1920, minimum 100 starts), and he also holds the highest winning percentage among pitchers with at least 200 victories since 1900.

On July 2, Kershaw joined an elite group by becoming the 20th player and fourth left-hander in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts, finishing with 3,039.

Advertisement

Without a doubt, he will be deeply missed by the Dodgers’ faithful. Kershaw was an integral part of the team’s journey over the past 18 years, including the heartbreak of the two World Series losses in 2017 and 2018. His enduring impact will resonate with the fans, etching his legacy into the fabric of Dodgers history.