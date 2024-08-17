Dodgers worried as Shohei Ohtani's teammate suffers injury

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers have lost a key player and will need to find solutions to maintain their division lead.

Shohei Ohtani‘s Los Angeles Dodgers received bad news when they announced that one of their pitchers has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow tendonitis. This injury represents a hard blow to the Dodgers’ rotation, which has already dealt with several losses throughout the season.

Despite the injury of this key player, the Dodgers continue to be one of the main candidates to win the National League West Division. The team boasts a talented roster and strong management, showcasing its ability to overcome adversity.

Competition in the division is fierce, with teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres hot on their heels. The Dodgers will have to find a way to keep up without their rotation ace.

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s teammate who has suffered an injury?

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow has suffered an injury that will sideline him for at least 15 days. Glasnow, in his first season with the team, has demonstrated his dominance over opposing hitters, posting a 9-6 record with a 3.49 ERA in 22 starts. Additionally, he has struck out 168 batters in 134 innings and has limited his opponents’ batting average to a meager .190.

Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Glasnow’s injury adds to the list of physical problems that have plagued the Dodgers this season. The team has had to deal with several injury losses, which has tested the depth of its roster. Despite these setbacks, the Dodgers have managed to maintain a competitive position in the National League West.

Impact of Glasnow Injury on Dodgers

Glasnow’s absence will be a blow to the Dodgers’ rotation. The right-hander has been one of the team’s most consistent pitchers and his ability to strike out batters has been fundamental to the Angelenos’ success.