Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers worried as Shohei Ohtani's teammate suffers injury

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers have lost a key player and will need to find solutions to maintain their division lead.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
© Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani‘s Los Angeles Dodgers received bad news when they announced that one of their pitchers has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow tendonitis. This injury represents a hard blow to the Dodgers’ rotation, which has already dealt with several losses throughout the season.

Despite the injury of this key player, the Dodgers continue to be one of the main candidates to win the National League West Division. The team boasts a talented roster and strong management, showcasing its ability to overcome adversity.

Competition in the division is fierce, with teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres hot on their heels. The Dodgers will have to find a way to keep up without their rotation ace.

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s teammate who has suffered an injury?

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow has suffered an injury that will sideline him for at least 15 days.  Glasnow, in his first season with the team, has demonstrated his dominance over opposing hitters, posting a 9-6 record with a 3.49 ERA in 22 starts. Additionally, he has struck out 168 batters in 134 innings and has limited his opponents’ batting average to a meager .190.

Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Glasnow’s injury adds to the list of physical problems that have plagued the Dodgers this season. The team has had to deal with several injury losses, which has tested the depth of its roster. Despite these setbacks, the Dodgers have managed to maintain a competitive position in the National League West.

Advertisement

Impact of Glasnow Injury on Dodgers

Glasnow’s absence will be a blow to the Dodgers’ rotation. The right-hander has been one of the team’s most consistent pitchers and his ability to strike out batters has been fundamental to the Angelenos’ success.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals if he is in final years with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals if he is in final years with Dallas Cowboys

Valencia vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 1
Soccer

Valencia vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 1

Benfica vs Casa Pia: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 2
Soccer

Benfica vs Casa Pia: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 2

NFL News: Jerry Jones submitted new contract offer to Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones submitted new contract offer to Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions