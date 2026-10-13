Don Mattingly reportedly in a strong position to remain Phillies manager

Don Mattingly has had an excellent season with the Philadelphia Phillies, and according to a recent report, he could remain in the role for the 2027 campaign.

Although the Philadelphia Phillies fell short of their goal of reaching the World Series, they enjoyed a strong season under Don Mattingly. Looking ahead to next year, a recent report from insider Jon Heyman suggests the manager has a strong chance of remaining in his role.

“Don Mattingly appears to have a decent or better chance to be retained as Phillies manager. Went 79-55 to get into playoffs after taking over 9-19 team and has the respect of players and front office, as I said on @MLBNetwork,” Heyman revealed on X.

As the MLB season continues through its decisive stages, many are already beginning to wonder what the future holds. Will Don Mattingly remain at the helm of the Phillies next season?

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Mattingly’s big year

Despite an early exit in the Wild Card Series—losing 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves—Don Mattingly enjoyed a remarkably successful campaign after stepping in as the Phillies’ interim manager. Taking over a struggling team that opened the season at 9-19 under Rob Thomson, Mattingly completely turned Philadelphia’s fortunes around.

Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on.

He led the team to a stellar 79-55 regular-season record (24 games over .500), guiding them to an 88-74 overall finish and securing a postseason berth. Though the October heartbreak remains, Mattingly’s midseason turnaround stabilized the clubhouse and proved crucial in salvaging what initially appeared to be a lost season for Philadelphia.

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What is Don Mattingly’s contract situation?

Having originally signed as the bench coach prior to the 2026 season, Don Mattingly remains under contract with the Philadelphia Phillies through 2027. Following Rob Thomson’s early-season firing, Mattingly assumed duties under an “interim manager” tag.

Although his managerial title officially expired at the end of the 2026 season, his guaranteed contract ensures he will stay in the Phillies organization through 2027—either by having his interim tag removed to become the permanent manager or by transitioning back into a front-office/coaching role.

Key takeaways

Jon Heyman reported that Don Mattingly has a strong chance of remaining Phillies manager.

of remaining Phillies manager. Don Mattingly led the Philadelphia Phillies to a 79-55 regular-season record after taking over.

after taking over. Don Mattingly is under contract with the Philadelphia Phillies through the 2027 season.