Cristopher Sanchez leads group of Phillies players locked onto roster, out of options in 2027

Following an early playoff exit, the Philadelphia Phillies turn to the offseason with left-hander Cristopher Sanchez out of minor-league options by 2027.

Turn the page. That’s the mindset for the Philadelphia Phillies over the next few months as they shift focus to next season. Following another early playoff exit, the Phillies are turning their attention to the roster as they look to retool for 2027.

Top priority for Philadelphia: evaluating players who are out of minor-league options heading into next season. Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez highlights the group of players who cannot be sent down to the minors in 2027 without clearing waivers:

Cristopher Sanchez

Jonathan Bowlan

Caleb Kilian

Chase Shugart

Alan Rangel

Rafael Marchán

Garrett Stubbs

Derek Hill

Kameron Misner

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Meanwhile, the Phillies continue their search for a manager for next season. Despite initial speculation surrounding high-profile candidates like Alex Cora, Philadelphia will need to broaden its search and interview other candidates in the coming weeks.

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Phillies players with no-trade protection

Several core pillars of the roster hold trade protection for next season, a key variable for the front office as it maps out future lineups. Anchoring that list are franchise cornerstones Bryce Harper and Trea Turner:

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Bryce Harper: Full No-Trade Clause

Trea Turner: Full No-Trade Clause

Kyle Schwarber: 10-and-5 Rights

Zack Wheeler: 10-and-5 Rights

Aaron Nola: 10-and-5 Rights

J.T. Realmuto: 10-and-5 Rights

With these roster parameters locked in, the Phillies enter the offseason facing a crucial winter as they look to bolster key areas for another postseason push, after a struggling season.

Key takeaways

Cristopher Sanchez highlights Philadelphia players who have no minor-league options left for 2027.

highlights Philadelphia players who have no minor-league options left for 2027. Alex Cora was mentioned among initial managerial candidates for the Phillies’ vacancy.

was mentioned among initial managerial candidates for the Phillies’ vacancy. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner hold full no-trade protection for next season.

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