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Cristopher Sanchez leads group of Phillies players locked onto roster, out of options in 2027

Following an early playoff exit, the Philadelphia Phillies turn to the offseason with left-hander Cristopher Sanchez out of minor-league options by 2027.

Cristopher Sánchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks to the dugout.
© Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty ImagesCristopher Sánchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks to the dugout.

Turn the page. That’s the mindset for the Philadelphia Phillies over the next few months as they shift focus to next season. Following another early playoff exit, the Phillies are turning their attention to the roster as they look to retool for 2027.

Top priority for Philadelphia: evaluating players who are out of minor-league options heading into next season. Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez highlights the group of players who cannot be sent down to the minors in 2027 without clearing waivers:

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  • Cristopher Sanchez
  • Jonathan Bowlan
  • Caleb Kilian
  • Chase Shugart
  • Alan Rangel
  • Rafael Marchán
  • Garrett Stubbs
  • Derek Hill
  • Kameron Misner

Meanwhile, the Phillies continue their search for a manager for next season. Despite initial speculation surrounding high-profile candidates like Alex Cora, Philadelphia will need to broaden its search and interview other candidates in the coming weeks.

Phillies players with no-trade protection

Several core pillars of the roster hold trade protection for next season, a key variable for the front office as it maps out future lineups. Anchoring that list are franchise cornerstones Bryce Harper and Trea Turner:

See also

Phillies’ top pending free agents heading into the offseason, led by Luis Arraez

  • Bryce Harper: Full No-Trade Clause
  • Trea Turner: Full No-Trade Clause
  • Kyle Schwarber: 10-and-5 Rights
  • Zack Wheeler: 10-and-5 Rights
  • Aaron Nola: 10-and-5 Rights
  • J.T. Realmuto: 10-and-5 Rights

With these roster parameters locked in, the Phillies enter the offseason facing a crucial winter as they look to bolster key areas for another postseason push, after a struggling season.

Key takeaways

  • Cristopher Sanchez highlights Philadelphia players who have no minor-league options left for 2027.
  • Alex Cora was mentioned among initial managerial candidates for the Phillies’ vacancy.
  • Bryce Harper and Trea Turner hold full no-trade protection for next season.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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