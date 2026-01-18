NY Yankees’ latest offer details to Cody Bellinger may distance the NY Mets and other MLB suitors

The New York Yankees’ ongoing saga with Cody Bellinger continues to produce new developments almost daily, and this time two specific details tied to the roughly $160 million deal have become central to the discussion. The focus is on two opt-out clauses that would give the slugger the ability to leave the contract early, a wrinkle that would not be good news for the New York Mets.

The information was revealed in an article by Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “The Athletic has since learned, via a league source who has been briefed on the ongoing talks, that the Yankees would be willing to include opt-outs after Year 2 and Year 3 of the five-year deal,” Kuty reported.

At the same time, Kuty noted what has already become well known in the Bellinger-Yankees drama: the slugger is seeking a seven-year contract, and a separate report surfaced earlier indicating that Scott Boras is still holding out hope for an offer at that level, or higher, from another MLB owner.

Could the Mets back off because of the opt-outs?

It remains unclear what, if anything, the Mets have formally offered Bellinger. What is known is that New York’s other team appears more interested in a shorter-term deal. “Reporting has dropped today that the Mets are in Bellinger’s market on a short-term deal,” Tyler Ward wrote on X (@wardyNYM).

Another report further outlined how the Mets are currently evaluating Bellinger’s market. While they are not the only team involved, Ward’s reporting makes it clear the Mets are not targeting a contract loaded with multiple opt-out clauses like the one the Yankees are willing to include.

One additional factor working in the Mets’ favor is the widely reported stance that the Yankees do not want to engage in a bidding war. According to Bob Klapisch, the five-year offer currently on the table is viewed by the Yankees as more than sufficient. That leaves Bellinger with two realistic paths: a moderately long-term deal or a very short-term contract.