Aaron Rodgers has reportedly decided between Steelers and retirement in 2026

Aaron Rodgers seems to have decided his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2026 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers would have decided not to return to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. According to a report by Ian Rapoport, the quarterback could be considering retirement following Mike Tomlin’s departure from the team.

“I would not expect him to return to Pittsburgh now that Mike Tomlin is not back. What opportunities would Rodgers actually take for another season? That’s a very real question. We may have seen the last of Rodgers in the NFL.”

The veteran is still chasing his elusive second Super Bowl in his career. He is already 42 years old, and unless a major opportunity arises in free agency, his farewell from the NFL could be very near.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers could retire in 2026. Rapoport mentioned that it is a real possibility, as there is a lot of uncertainty about which teams might need a quarterback and which of them would actually be contenders.

What’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

The next step for Aaron Rodgers is free agency, as his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers has ended. This will give him time to evaluate the options on the table and, if none are convincing, to retire.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
