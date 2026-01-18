Chiefs reunion with 2x Super Bowl winning coach looks imminent as Andy Reid searches for help

All signs indicate Matt Nagy will no longer be with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2026 NFL season. As the organization vies to bounce back after their worst year in over a decade, reports hint the return of a coach who helped the franchise win two Super Bowls.

In addition to Nagy’s reported departure, the Chiefs could lose a three-time Super Bowl champion on Reid’s staff, offensive line coach Andy Heck. Coming off a concerning year in terms of production and facing an uncertain future with Patrick Mahomes potentially sidelined to start the 2026 NFL season, Reid and the Chiefs are in need of stability. In that regard, there is one candidate who simply makes too much sense to take over the reins as offensive coordinator.

Under Eric Bieniemy’s guidance, Mahomes and the Chiefs posted some of the best numbers in league history while hoisting two Vince Lombardi Trophies. As a result, and following Bieniemy’s strong work overseeing the Chicago Bears’ running backs room, reports suggest he is the favored option to rejoin Reid’s staff in Missouri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to @ArrowheadCorner on X, the Chiefs are having internal discussions about the offensive coordinator job, and Bieniemy has quickly emerged as the consensus top candidate. However, there are other options still on the table, as well.

Eric Bieniemy of the Chicago Bears

Advertisement

A look at the Chiefs with Bieniemy as OC

Bieniemy was hired as offensive coordinator by Kansas City ahead of the 2018 NFL season. He stayed in that position until the 2022 campaign. Following the Chiefs’ crowning in Super Bowl LVII, Bieniemy left to become an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid confirms who might take Chiefs QB job in 2026 season with clear message after Patrick Mahomes injury update

During his five-season tenure in Kansas City, Bieniemy helped build one of the most feared offenses of the decade, led by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill. In his first year as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, Bieniemy’s unit finished first in the league in both points and yards.

Advertisement

Throughout his time with the team, Kansas City never ranked outside the top six in offensive scoring or yardage. As the Chiefs come off a disastrous campaign in which they ranked 21st in points and 20th in yardage, it’s easy to see why Reid and company may look to return to what worked not so long ago.

Is Bieniemy interested in returning to the Chiefs?

That seems to be the million-dollar question right now in Missouri. Bieniemy has put the league on notice and he may be looking for his first head coaching stint in the NFL. The Bears’ rushing game has been one of the best in the league this year, and credit must be given to Bieniemy for that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Reid has been the Chiefs coach since 2013.

Moreover, even if Bieniemy is interested in returning as an offensive coordinator, doing so under Reid’s supervision may not align with his best interests. During his time in Kansas City, Bieniemy did not enjoy full play-calling duties and would likely not be handed them if he were to rejoin Reid and the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Whether that is something that can be negotiated—or if it ultimately determines whether Bieniemy returns to help Mahomes and company—remains to be seen. Either way, Kansas City has several issues to attend.

Advertisement

There’s a saying that if you throw a coin into the Trevi Fountain, you’re guaranteed to return to Rome. Reid and the Chiefs should have no trouble finding a place to toss a coin in the City of Fountains—and perhaps that’s what brings Bieniemy back to town.

Advertisement