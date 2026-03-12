Fernando Tatis Jr. acknowledges WBC rivals’ potential, delivers encouraging message to teammates

Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed the media to discuss the upcoming quarterfinal clash in the World Baseball Classic, emphasizing that no team is easy to beat in this fiercely competitive tournament.

“There are no weak opponents here; we can’t be overconfident because this is a very short tournament,” Tatis Jr. remarked. “Everyone here knows how quickly a baseball game can change.”

The Dominican Republic faced formidable opponents in Pool D, including Venezuela, Israel, the Netherlands, and Nicaragua. Demonstrating their prowess, they advanced to the quarterfinals with authority, boasting an impressive 4-0 record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet, Tatis Jr. remains conscious of the challenges that lie ahead. He emphasizes the importance of taking it one day at a time to achieve their ultimate goal in the tournament: winning the World Baseball Classic.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tatis Jr. offers words of encouragement to teammates

Ahead of the quarterfinal game against South Korea, Tatis Jr. not only analyzed the competition but also delivered an inspiring message to his teammates.

Advertisement

see also Fernando Tatis Jr. issues confident statement on facing Shohei Ohtani with Dominican Republic Team ahead of WBC

“We must continue preparing, maintain that strong mentality, and trust in the team we have,” Tatis Jr. stated during the press conference, as he gears up to face the formidable challenge ahead.

Advertisement

South Korea vs Dominican Republic: Quarterfinals showdown

South Korea and the Dominican Republic will kick off the quarterfinal round on Friday at 6:30 PM ET, with fans from both nations eagerly anticipating a thrilling baseball contest.

Despite South Korea’s 2-2 record compared to the Dominican’s 4-0, everything shifts after the group stage. This is a winner-takes-all match, increasing the anticipation for this intense matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

Team Dominican Republic RF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) 2B: Ketel Marte (S) LF: Juan Soto (L) 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 3B: Manny Machado (R) DH: Junior Caminero (R) CF: Julio Rodriguez (R) C: Austin Wells (L) SS: Geraldo Perdomo (S) Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (RHP)

Team South Korea 2B: Jahmai Jones (R) CF: Jung-hoo Lee (L) 3B: Do-yeong Kim (R) LF: Hyun-min Ahn (R) 1B: Moon Bo-kyung (L) DH: Si-hwan Roh (R) SS: Ju-won Kim (S) C: Dong-won Park (R) RF: Ja-wook Koo (L) Starting Pitcher: Tae-in Won (RHP) or Hyun-jin Ryu (LHP)



SurveyWhich team will qualify to the next round? Which team will qualify to the next round? already voted 0 people