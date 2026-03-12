Trending topics:
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. acknowledges WBC rivals’ potential, delivers encouraging message to teammates

The Dominican Republic team boasts a game-changer in Fernando Tatis Jr., who not only recognizes the capabilities of their opponents but also inspires his teammates with uplifting messages.

By Santiago Tovar

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the Dominican Republic reacts after hitting a grand slam.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the Dominican Republic reacts after hitting a grand slam.

Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed the media to discuss the upcoming quarterfinal clash in the World Baseball Classic, emphasizing that no team is easy to beat in this fiercely competitive tournament.

“There are no weak opponents here; we can’t be overconfident because this is a very short tournament,” Tatis Jr. remarked. “Everyone here knows how quickly a baseball game can change.”

The Dominican Republic faced formidable opponents in Pool D, including Venezuela, Israel, the Netherlands, and Nicaragua. Demonstrating their prowess, they advanced to the quarterfinals with authority, boasting an impressive 4-0 record.

Yet, Tatis Jr. remains conscious of the challenges that lie ahead. He emphasizes the importance of taking it one day at a time to achieve their ultimate goal in the tournament: winning the World Baseball Classic.


Tatis Jr. offers words of encouragement to teammates

Ahead of the quarterfinal game against South Korea, Tatis Jr. not only analyzed the competition but also delivered an inspiring message to his teammates.

“We must continue preparing, maintain that strong mentality, and trust in the team we have,” Tatis Jr. stated during the press conference, as he gears up to face the formidable challenge ahead.

South Korea vs Dominican Republic: Quarterfinals showdown

South Korea and the Dominican Republic will kick off the quarterfinal round on Friday at 6:30 PM ET, with fans from both nations eagerly anticipating a thrilling baseball contest.

Despite South Korea’s 2-2 record compared to the Dominican’s 4-0, everything shifts after the group stage. This is a winner-takes-all match, increasing the anticipation for this intense matchup.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

  • Team Dominican Republic
    • RF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (R)
    • 2B: Ketel Marte (S)
    • LF: Juan Soto (L)
    • 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)
    • 3B: Manny Machado (R)
    • DH: Junior Caminero (R)
    • CF: Julio Rodriguez (R)
    • C: Austin Wells (L)
    • SS: Geraldo Perdomo (S)
    • Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (RHP)
  • Team South Korea
    • 2B: Jahmai Jones (R)
    • CF: Jung-hoo Lee (L)
    • 3B: Do-yeong Kim (R)
    • LF: Hyun-min Ahn (R)
    • 1B: Moon Bo-kyung (L)
    • DH: Si-hwan Roh (R)
    • SS: Ju-won Kim (S)
    • C: Dong-won Park (R)
    • RF: Ja-wook Koo (L)
    • Starting Pitcher: Tae-in Won (RHP) or Hyun-jin Ryu (LHP)

Santiago Tovar
