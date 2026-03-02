Aaron Judge unveils his approach to foster team unity at the World Baseball Classic

As we approach the World Baseball Classic week, anticipation is building for Team USA’s debut, set for March 6 against Brazil. The U.S. squad is spearheaded by none other than Aaron Judge, who will serve as the team captain throughout the tournament. Judge has already outlined his strategy to ensure all players feel at ease within the roster.

“My approach always stays the same, and I’ve got to get the best out of everybody in our room… Whatever I can do to help you be your best, I’m going to do it,” Judge expressed on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of Team USA’s debut in the WBC.

Judge’s comments underscore his commitment to leading a lineup determined to achieve its primary objective: winning the World Baseball Classic. Alongside stars like Bryce Harper, Paul Skenes, and Paul Goldschmidt, Judge is eager to bring the title home, as Japan currently holds the champion’s crown.

Judge also weighed in on the state of baseball in America and the sport’s growth. “It’s beautiful how much the game has grown… This is America’s pastime; we’ve got to seal this thing up,” Judge commented.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up.

Judge’s remarks on his teammates

Team USA’s captain has high expectations for his teammates in the tournament. He shared his sentiments about them and what he anticipates from their performances in the WBC.

“The boys are fired up, and everybody is all in… We’re really looking forward to this,” Judge remarked about the team’s readiness, just before the start of a new tournament ahead of the regular season.

Judge’s remarks are energizing U.S. supporters for the World Baseball Classic. However, Japan, with four titles and a third-place finish under their belt, are preparing to defend their championship and appear poised to challenge for victory in this edition.

