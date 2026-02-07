Garrett Crochet reveals why he won’t play for Team USA in the 2026 WBC

Garrett Crochet was one of the pitchers expected to be part of Team USA’s roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but that will not be the case. The decision appears to be tied to his family and his long-term future in baseball over the coming years.

The explanation was detailed by Matthew Crory on X. “Garrett Crochet was asked by Mark DeRosa to pitch for Team USA in the WBC, but Garrett had to decline ‘to do what was best for (his) family and for (his) team,’” wrote the Red Sox analyst.

It is worth noting that Crochet himself previously revealed that at one point last season he believed wearing the Team USA uniform was a real possibility. “There was a point last season when it seemed possible. But then it just didn’t make sense… When last season ended and then my daughter was born, everything kind of fell into my lap.”

Will Team USA suffer without Crochet in the WBC?

Not necessarily. Team USA has a strong list of pitchers on its roster, including Clayton Kershaw, Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, just to name a few arms. Crochet’s absence will not represent a significant loss for the national team, although his experience and arm strength could have added depth to the roster.

In 2026, Crochet will begin a new chapter in his MLB career. He is now set to play under a six-year contract with the Red Sox that could run through 2031, which helps explain why he is expected to be more cautious in order to perform at a high level in Boston for years to come.

Last season, Crochet finished with a 2.59 ERA and an 18–5 record in what has been one of the best years of his career so far. He made 32 starts for the second consecutive season, a significant workload for his arm, though one he is expected to recover from during the offseason.