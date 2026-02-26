Fernando Tatis Jr. issues confident statement on facing Shohei Ohtani with Dominican Republic Team ahead of WBC

With the Major League Baseball regular season on the horizon, all eyes are on the nations set to compete in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Fernando Tatis Jr. is poised to lead the Dominican Republic team and has shared a bold statement regarding his teammates while discussing Shohei Ohtani.

Dominican journalist Yancen Pujols conducted an interview with Tatis Jr., in which he delivered a confident message and took a subtle jab at Ohtani. “Credit where credit is due. Shohei Ohtani is the best player in the world right now. But even he can’t play all nine positions or bat nine times in a game,“ Tatis Jr. proclaimed.

Tatis Jr. continued, “It’s a team sport. Honestly, with the team we have, I’m not afraid of anyone. My respect to them (Team Japan). I give them full respect and honor where it’s deserved. Team USA is undeniably stacked too, but Team DR carries unmatched preparation and a relentless work ethic, leaving almost no flaws on the field.”

With these remarks, the San Diego Padres player exudes confidence as he prepares for the WBC, undeterred by the likes of Ohtani or other star players. His trust in his teammates is evident, with a clear goal to win the tournament.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Dodgers prepares at bat during the MLB Tokyo Series.

How good is Team Dominican Republic with Tatis Jr. on board?

Last season, Tatis Jr. delivered an exceptional performance with the Padres, joining the exclusive 25/30 club—having achieved 25+ home runs and 30+ stolen bases—for the second time in his career.

Alongside Tatis Jr., here’s the rest of the Dominican Republic roster for the WBC:

Catchers: Austin Wells (Yankees), Agustin Ramirez (Marlins)

Infielders: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Manny Machado (Padres), Ketel Marte (D-backs), Geraldo Perdomo (D-backs), Jeremy Peña (Astros), Junior Caminero (Rays), Carlos Santana (Guardians), Amed Rosario (Yankees)

Outfielders: Juan Soto (Mets), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), Julio Rodriguez (Mariners), Oneil Cruz (Pirates)

Starting Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies), Sandy Alcantara (Marlins), Brayan Bello (Red Sox), Luis Severino (Athletics)

Relievers: Camilo Doval (Yankees), Carlos Estevez (Royals), Seranthony Dominguez (White Sox), Wandy Peralta (Padres), Gregory Soto (Pirates), Abner Uribe (Brewers), Elvis Alvarado (A’s), Huascar Brazoban (Mets), Dennis Santana (Pirates), Juan Mejia (Rockies), Albert Abreu (Chunichi Dragons)

With such an impressive roster and the tournament fast approaching, Tatis Jr.’s comments further elevate the anticipation for the World Baseball Classic set to kick off on March 5.

