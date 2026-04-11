Joe Espada explains decision to pair Christian Vazquez with Tatsuya Imai

Joe Espada is watching the Houston Astros deal with some defensive struggles on the mound, but he already has a strategy in place to prevent outings like Tatsuya Imai’s recent rough performance from happening again. That plan includes pairing him with Christian Vazquez to build consistency within the rotation.

The report came from Chandler Rome on X: “Joe Espada plans to keep Christian Vazquez paired with Tatsuya Imai for the foreseeable future because ‘right now, I feel like it’s important for the transition of Imai to the major leagues and just to build some stability in our rotation and take us deep into games.’”

After Imai’s recent outing against the Seattle Mariners, 0.1 innings pitched, 1 hit, 3 earned runs, 4 walks, no strikeouts on 37 pitches, it’s clear the Astros need to carefully manage their arms, especially with a pitcher still adjusting to the majors.

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Vazquez’s start to 2026

Vazquez has been solid behind the plate through his first seven games, which helps explain why Espada wants him guiding the team’s newest arm. Offensively, he’s hitting .348 over that stretch, adding a home run and eight RBI in what’s been a strong start to the 2026 season.

If Imai can build better chemistry with Vazquez, things could stabilize. Through three MLB starts, he holds a 7.27 ERA, disappointing on the surface, but he hasn’t allowed a home run and has recorded 13 strikeouts in 8.2 innings, suggesting his stuff is still effective.

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It’s unclear when Imai will make his next start, though it could come during a series against the St. Louis Cardinals or possibly sooner. Espada will need to pick the right moment as he continues managing a pitcher who, so far this season, has just one win.