Joe Espada offers early insight into how the Astros plan to use Tatsuya Imai in 2026

Joe Espada appears to be more than clear on what the Astros’ strategy will look like for the 2026 MLB season. With Tatsuya Imai now in the picture, Espada’s recent comments suggest Houston could lean on a rotation that features as many as six pitchers this year, an approach that would be especially intriguing to watch.

During a press conference on January 5, Espada was direct about his plans. “You’ll see a six-man rotation more often this season. You’ll probably see it from the get-go,” he said. That is where Imai could become a key piece in strengthening the Astros’ staff heading into the upcoming season.

Espada is already working on how to fit Imai into the rotation the Astros envision. “Manager Joe Espada said he and pitching coach Josh Miller, who attended Monday’s news conference, have already begun formulating Imai’s spring training plans,” Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported.

Espada open to advice from other managers

During the press conference, Espada made it clear he is willing to seek guidance from players who spent time in Japan’s NPB, as well as from current MLB managers who have experience working with Japanese pitchers. His goal is to find the best way to adapt the Astros’ strategy to a pitcher like Imai.

“For guidance, Espada said he intends to call players who’ve spent time in NPB and other major-league managers who’ve had Japanese pitchers come over. New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, one of Espada’s close friends, comes to mind as a potential sounding board. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts can offer obvious insight,” Rome wrote.

Imai ready to embrace the challenge in Houston

From Imai’s perspective, he appears fully committed to chasing a championship with the Astros. “I’m just very excited to go after and chase a world championship here and perform for a great organization like the Astros. That’s why I made the long, 12-hour trip to be here,” the Japanese pitcher said.

Imai could offer Houston something truly unique. In his final season in Japan with Seibu, he posted a 1.92 ERA and a 10–5 record across 24 appearances, the best season of his nine-year career. He also believes his aggressive pitching style can translate well to the Astros.

“I don’t have any history here in MLB. I almost feel like I have nothing to lose,” Imai said. “I just need to go out there and take it on as a challenge. I feel like my style of pitching — being aggressive, attacking hitters and going after these guys — is my best trait. I definitely want to keep that. And I look forward to showing the fans here in Houston my style of pitching.”

