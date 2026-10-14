Freddy Peralta admits being prepared for crucial MLB games after Rays’ big win vs Guardians

The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, with Freddy Peralta delivering an outstanding performance on the mound.

The Tampa Bay Rays defended their home turf, securing an important win that gives them some breathing room in the series against the Cleveland Guardians. Freddy Peralta, one of the team’s standout performers, said he feels prepared for these kinds of games, drawing strong influence from New York.

“I define myself as a competitor. I like this kind of games. I always say in the past that I enjoy this. As a Dominican pitcher, I grew up watching the games in New York and that’s the game you see,” Peralta said during his press conference, via Ryan Bass of MLB TV.

“I get used to that because I grew up watching it. I feel like I have that in me, in myself. And that’s the way that I feel when I am on the mound in this kind of games.“

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The series between the Rays and the Guardians is now tied at one game apiece, and Game 3 will shift the balance in favor of one of the two teams. One thing is certain: Tampa Bay knows it has a player in Peralta who is ready to keep battling.

Freddy Peralta pounds his chest after completing 6 scoreless innings 😤 https://t.co/NwJsrLfpjX — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2026

Peralta’s outstanding performance

Freddy Peralta delivered an absolute gem in Game 2 of the ALCS, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a crucial 3–1 victory. The right-hander was dominant on the mound, tossing 6 scoreless innings while allowing just 4 hits and 2 walks.

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Peralta racked up 6 strikeouts, topping out at 99.4 mph on his fastball and capping off his stellar performance by striking out Petey Halpin on a full-count changeup to close out his night.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws the opening pitch.

An unexpected visitor at Tropicana Field

The night in Tampa had a special twist in the stands. Steve Cohen, a familiar face to Freddy Peralta from his time with the New York Mets, attended the game, catching the pitcher completely by surprise.

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“Oh, I had no idea. You know, I don’t even know what to say because I don’t know if he came just to watch the game or maybe me too. What I can say is that we have a good relationship. When he traded for me, he texted me, we spoke,” Peralta said, via Foul Territory on X.

“Also, when we were in Spring Training, we had a really good communication. He spoke with me when I got traded to the Rays. I think that he’s awesome and I’m happy that he was here, not watching me, but watching the Rays.”

Key takeaways

Tampa Bay Rays won 3–1 against Cleveland Guardians to tie the ALCS series.

to tie the ALCS series. Freddy Peralta pitched 6 scoreless innings with 4 hits allowed for Tampa Bay Rays.

with 4 hits allowed for Tampa Bay Rays. Pitcher Freddy Peralta struck out 6 batters, reaching 99.4 mph on his fastball.