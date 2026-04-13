Freddy Peralta insists NY Mets will bounce back despite rough stretch

Freddy Peralta remains one of the strongest believers that the New York Mets can turn things around. With the team currently sitting at 7-9, the right-hander expressed confidence that better results are coming and emphasized that a collective effort will help them climb out of their slow start.

“We are way better than this. We have a great team, we believe in each other. I know that we’re going to do better. We love each other, we’re going to keep pushing hard to be better and win some games,” Peralta told reporters in a video shared by SNY on X.

Peralta hasn’t been the sharpest arm in the rotation, but he’s off to a good start, posting a 3.86 ERA with 25 strikeouts and a 1-1 record. He’s looked more controlled throughout April, with his only real trouble coming against Arizona, where he allowed three earned runs, though the Mets still pulled out a 4-3 win.

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Can the Mets bounce back?

The Mets’ situation isn’t dire. Despite sitting at the bottom of the NL East, the season is still young with more than 140 games left to play. At this same point last year, they were 11-5, a much stronger start, but it still wasn’t enough to carry them into the MLB postseason.

"We are way better than this. We have a great team, we believe in each other. I know that we're going to do better. We love each other – we're going to keep pushing hard to be better and win some games."



– Freddy Peralta pic.twitter.com/0unXuwiQHQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 12, 2026

Peralta is part of a rotation that has had some early struggles in 2026, but the pitching staff isn’t entirely to blame. Offensive production has also been an issue, with Francisco Lindor struggling at the plate and Juan Soto still sidelined with an injury.

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April could be key for a turnaround, especially with a schedule that includes plenty of home games. However, the Mets have already stumbled early, winning just one of their first six at home. A tough road stretch against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs awaits before they return home on April 21 to face the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, and Washington Nationals.