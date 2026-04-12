Former NY Mets RHP Max Kranick gets chance to prove he belongs back in MLB

The New York Mets used Max Kranick in more than 20 bullpen appearances last season, where he posted a 3.65 ERA. Now, he’s set to throw in front of scouts in what could become an opportunity to return to the majors this year.

The report came from Will Sammon on X: “Free agent right-hander Max Kranick is set to throw for teams on Friday afternoon at Ascent Athlete in Philadelphia, The Athletic has learned.” His last MLB appearance came on June 15, when the Mets lost 9-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kranick originally made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he appeared in just 11 games. The team experimented with him as a starter in nine of those outings, but the role didn’t stick. He finished the 2021 season with a 6.28 ERA and a 2-3 record.

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What does Kranick bring to the table?

Kranick isn’t just a reliever who logged 24 games with the Mets in 2025, posting a 3-2 record across 37 innings, he’s also a pitcher with nine seasons of minor league experience and a career 4.69 ERA at that level. That background could make him an appealing, experienced arm for an MLB team looking for depth.

He also comes at a low cost. As a pitcher who has earned the league minimum, Kranick represents a low-risk option for teams willing to take a chance on a young right-hander who showed promise in limited action last season.

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It’s also worth noting that in July of last year, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Kranick would need Tommy John surgery. He had already been placed on the injured list in June 2025, was released in November, and is now officially a free agent.