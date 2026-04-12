Carlos Mendoza on Francisco Lindor struggles: ‘It’s weird, because that’s not him’

Carlos Mendoza is not off to the best start with the New York Mets, and Francisco Lindor is one of the players also struggling early in the season. The manager was candid in admitting it’s been difficult to make sense of this version of his shortstop, who has been dealing with both offensive and defensive issues.

Speaking during an April 11 press conference, Mendoza didn’t hold back: “It’s weird because that’s not him. It’s hard to explain. He’ll be the first one, he’ll tell you that he’s got to be better. Never seen that, some of those plays that he’s just out of position at times.”

Mendoza did not indicate whether the Mets will take any specific measures to help Lindor turn things around. So far, he’s hitting just .167 and has yet to make a meaningful impact in terms of home runs or RBIs, recording only 10 hits in 60 at-bats.

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Lindor addresses his struggles

SNY, which regularly covers the Mets, captured the moment Lindor responded to questions about his slow start and whether limited spring training, as he recovered from an elbow injury, played a role.

Here's another look at that potential double play ball that Francisco Lindor was not in position to turn: pic.twitter.com/xDcqhhCQw7 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 11, 2026

“Francisco Lindor was asked if the lack of a spring training has made his start to the season more difficult: ‘That’s not an excuse. I’m a professional baseball player and I’ve just got to be better. I’ve got to help this team win,’” SNY shared on X.

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Compared to last season, Lindor’s 2026 start has been noticeably worse. Through 15 games in 2025, he was hitting .237 with one home run, six RBIs, and 14 hits in 59 at-bats, a stronger opening than what he has shown so far this year.