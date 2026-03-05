Shohei Ohtani opens up on the player he is expecting the most to face in upcoming WBC clash

The 2026 World Baseball Classic has seized the spotlight as the MLB regular season looms just weeks away. With the tournament officially underway in Tokyo, stars are elevating their games for their national colors. Defending champion Japan remains the team to beat, led once again by the incomparable Shohei Ohtani, who aims to bridge his recent MLB dominance with another deep WBC run for Samurai Japan.

Ohtani has kept a close eye on a familiar face from the opposing dugout. During a press conference at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday, Ohtani signaled out South Korea’s Hye-seong Kim as the player he is most eager to face. “I’m keeping an eye on Hye-seong Kim,” Ohtani told reporters. “We’re Dodgers teammates and he’s a great person. We always have a great time together, and if we can put on a show in a high-stakes game, it’ll be a great opportunity for both of us.“

The upcoming clash between Japan and South Korea remains the gold standard of international rivalries. Beyond the regional bragging rights, the matchup serves as a premier showcase for MLB scouts to evaluate talent like Kim, who has found success alongside Ohtani in Los Angeles but is looking to solidify his global reputation on the international stage.

Now in his third season with the Dodgers, Ohtani’s expectations for himself remain sky-high, both in terms of on-field production and leadership. Facing a club teammate like Kim in the high-pressure environment of the WBC adds a compelling layer to a rivalry that rarely lacks for drama.

Shohei Ohtani poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day in 2026.

Inside Ohtani’s mental approach

Questions for the Japanese phenom during the tournament have often turned toward the discipline required to maintain his historic level of play. Whether leading the Dodgers to back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025 or anchoring the national team, Ohtani’s process remains remarkably consistent.

“Taking rest takes courage, and skipping it altogether is another form of practice,” Ohtani revealed when discussing his routine. It is this calculated approach to recovery that has allowed him to sustain an MVP-caliber workload while helping the Dodgers and Samurai Japan reach the pinnacle of the sport over the last three years.

The stage is now set for Saturday’s head-to-head matchup between Japan and South Korea. With Dodgers teammates Ohtani and Kim on opposite sides of the diamond, fans at the Tokyo Dome can expect nothing less than a masterclass in modern baseball.

