Canadiens get key update on Sergei Bobrovsky as trade deadline rumors involving Panthers goalie heat up

The Montreal Canadiens could make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they may be in need of some help in net as Sam Montembeault has yet to prove himself in such crucial stages of the NHL season. Thus, learning the Florida Panthers are making Sergei Bobrovsky available could be just what the doctor ordered for the Habs.

Bobrovsky, though in the midst of a down year, has proven his value in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, leading the Panthers to three straight Cup finals and back-to-back Stanley Cups. Who knows? Maybe Bobrovsky can pull off what Carey Price couldn’t and help the Habs hoist their first Stanley Cup since their last triumph in 1993.

Recently and before the NHL trade deadline, the Canadiens got an encouraging signal as the Panthers signed goalie Louis Domingue. The move could’ve implied Florida is testing the waters around Bobrovsky. Since, another update on where the market stands on “Bob” has been made public.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Bobrovsky may be leaving the Panthers soon. “I don’t think it’s impossible between now and 3 PM ET Friday that we get a Bobrovsky move,” the insider said on NHL Network.

Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers.

Bobrovsky’s suitors

A goaltender with Bobrovsky’s pedigree isn’t made available every day in the NHL. Thus, as the Panthers acknowledge their shot at a three-peat has slipped away, many teams are knocking on the door to ask about the goaltender, whose contract will expire in July.

“My sense is that Vegas and Carolina make the most sense if Sergei Bobrovsky moves,” insider Pierre LeBrun wrote on The Athletic. Similarly to Montreal, Vegas and Carolina face some question marks in net.

Adin Hill has led the Knights to a Cup, but has production has since dipped, and Carter Hart has yet to establish himself in Sin City. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have an absolute stud in Brandon Bussi, who’s won 9 straight games, but the 27-year-old rookie is still wet behind the ears when it comes to the postseason. Thus, having a backup plan in Bobrovsky can’t possibly hurt them.

Bobrovsky’s contract and recent form

Moreover, even though “Bob” is signed to a $10 million contract, the popular belief around the NHL is that the Cats will absorb part of the cap hit. Two-time Stanley Cup champions and Vezina Trophy winners aren’t available for trade often.

Even if Bobrovsky has been playing his worst hockey recently—with an .873 save percentage and a 3.13 GAA this season—everyone knows how he can step up in the playoffs. The past three Stanley Cup Final runs with the Panthers, including back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025, should serve as a reminder for every team circling him.

