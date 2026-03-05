NY Giants former QB confirms retirement decision for 2026

Russell Wilson, former quarterback of the New York Giants, is not ready to retire. During an appearance on Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, the veteran confirmed that he wants to play until he is 40 years old.

“I wanna play a few more years for sure. I think for me, I’ve always had the vision of getting to 40 at least. I think the game is different. Quarterbacks, we get hit. It’s not, you know, we get hit hard, but, there’s certain rules. I mean, back in the day when I started, bro, it was you just getting clobbered. So, I feel like the game allows you to, you know, live a little longer I guess.”

After winning the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson did not find success with teams like the Denver Broncos or the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, in what could have been his last chance as a starting QB, he struggled with the Giants and Jaxson Dart emerged as the future for the franchise.

Who will be NY Giants starting QB in 2026?

Jaxson Dart will be the starting quarterback for the New York Giants for the 2026 season. After moments of brilliance in his rookie year, the key will be for him to stay healthy, avoiding injuries and, especially, concussions.

Who is NY Giants head coach?

John Harbaugh is the head coach of the Giants for the 2026 season. After nearly two decades at the helm of the Baltimore Ravens, he was fired and is now looking for a fresh start in New York.

