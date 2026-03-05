NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes feelings clear about future with team ahead of free agency

The New York Yankees could soon face an important decision involving one of their most dynamic players. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is entering the final year of his contract, which means he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Since arriving in the Bronx in a trade with the Miami Marlins in July 2024, Chisholm has quickly become a key part of the Yankees’ lineup. In 176 regular-season games with New York, he has produced 42 home runs and 49 stolen bases, showing the power and speed that make him one of the most exciting players in the league.

Speaking with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Chisholm made it clear where he hopes to continue his career. “I love it here, I love it,” Chisholm said. “I can’t say I want to be anywhere else but here.”

Contract situation creates uncertainty for the Yankees

Despite Chisholm’s strong performance and clear interest in staying, the Yankees have not reportedly made a long-term contract offer yet. One reason is the team’s financial situation.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the Yankees warms up during team workouts. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New York is currently well above the third competitive balance tax threshold. That means any additional salary would come with a massive financial penalty, potentially adding more than 100 percent in tax costs on top of the contract itself.

Big season ahead for Chisholm

Even with the uncertainty, Chisholm does not appear concerned about the situation. The 28-year-old remains focused on producing at a high level during the upcoming season.

He has already set ambitious goals for himself, including the possibility of reaching or even competing for the Most Valuable Player Award. A season close to those expectations would likely strengthen his chances of securing a major contract, whether with the Yankees or another team.

