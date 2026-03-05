Dolphins, Steelers reportedly lead race for free agent WR as Bills trade for DJ Moore

The upcoming NFL season is already generating discussion because of the moves teams are making during the offseason, and the topic continues to grow. The Miami Dolphins need roster changes to recover from their disappointing season, while the Pittsburgh Steelers want to strengthen the areas that prevented them from advancing further in the postseason. The Buffalo Bills also remain involved in the search for a wide receiver despite completing a trade for DJ Moore.

According to Easton Butler, the Dolphins, Steelers, Bills, Eagles and Saints are interested in Romeo Doubs. However, there is an interesting detail regarding the race for the receiver. “Dolphins are clear #1 so far for WR Romeo Doubs, with the Steelers and Bills just as strong. Other teams interested are Eagles and Saints. (Bills prior to DJ Moore trade).”

In addition, Doubs is not the only player leaving the Packers as a free agent. Quarterback Malik Willis, left tackle Rasheed Walker and linebacker Quay Walker are also expected to depart once the NFL free agent market opens. Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan and defensive end Kingsley Enagbare may have also played their final game with the franchise.

One situation that could influence Doubs’ potential destination involves the Steelers, as he could reunite with the quarterback he played with during his rookie season if Aaron Rodgers decides to return for one more year. That possibility could become a key factor, although the Dolphins are expected to make a resurgence.

Romeo Doubs numbers with the Packers

A fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2022, Romeo Doubs emerged as a consistent contributor in Green Bay’s passing attack, recording 202 receptions for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns over his four-year career. One of his standout performances came against the Cowboys this past season, when he caught six passes for 58 yards and three touchdowns.

Bills complete trade for DJ Moore

On Thursday, the Bills finalized a trade with the Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore, as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal will not become official until the start of the league year on March 11, but both teams have already agreed to the terms. The Bills will also receive a 2026 fifth-round pick, while Buffalo will send its 2026 second-round pick to Chicago.

The move marked the first significant acquisition since Joe Brady was promoted to head coach on Jan. 27, and it also provided a new WR1 for quarterback Josh Allen, who has targeted wide receivers at a declining rate since 2020.