Justin Verlander reflects on surpassing Hall of Fame milestone following first home victory with Giants

Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants put in a commendable effort during the regular season, striving to secure a postseason berth or at least maintain a realistic chance to do so. Regrettably, they are now grappling with the challenge of avoiding a disappointing finish, as their postseason prospects seem increasingly out of reach.

Nevertheless, Verlander recently demonstrated the immense value of his two decades of MLB experience with a landmark achievement: he notched his first victory at Oracle Park as a member of the Giants. Moreover, he surpassed Hall of Famer Walter Johnson on the all-time career strikeouts list.

Verlander now boasts a total of 3,520 strikeouts, moving past Johnson into ninth place on that prestigious list. Johnson had recorded 3,515 strikeouts during his 21-year tenure with the Washington Nationals (Senators) in Major League Baseball.

When asked by the media about reaching this milestone, Verlander offered a reflective response. “Maybe when I rest my head on my pillow tonight, or perhaps in the offseason, I’ll fully appreciate this achievement,” he commented following the game. “In recent years, especially after returning from Tommy John surgery, I’ve made it a point to pay more attention to these career milestones.”

Verlander recalls bad episode at Oracle Park

In a recent post-game press conference, Verlander spoke candidly about his latest milestone: his first victory at Oracle Park. However, he also used this platform to reflect on one of the more challenging episodes of his storied career, recalling his time with the Detroit Tigers against the Giants.

“I mean no offense, but I wish I had one back in 2012,” Verlander remarked, referring to the elusive victory during the 2012 World Series. His Tigers were fiercely aiming for the championship, and the loss at Oracle Park was a pivotal moment that contributed to the team falling short.

Now in his 20th MLB season, Verlander continues to be a significant presence, both for his on-field performance and his insightful commentary. While the Giants are navigating staff changes this season, Verlander remains a standout figure, striving to make an impact on a team that has been grappling with inconsistencies throughout the year.

