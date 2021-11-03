Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves face each other today at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the 2021 World Series. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, predictions, and odds.

Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves play tonight at 8:09 PM (ET) at Minute Maid Park in Houston for Game 6 of the 2021 World Series. Here, you'll find everything there is to know about this game, such as the match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and even how to watch it in the US.

The Houston Astros overcame a first-inning Grand Slam and came from behind twice to force Game 6 and take the series back to Minute Maid Park. Still, they know there's a lot of work left to do.

The Atlanta Braves sure don't want to join the list of teams that blew a 3-1 lead, especially after what happened to the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons several years ago. Now, it's time to finish the job.

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Time: 8:09 pm (ET)

Starting Pitchers: Luis García (HOU), Max Fried (ATL)

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves: Time By State In The U.S.

ET: 8:09 PM

CT: 7:09 PM

MT: 6:09 PM

PT: 5:09 PM

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves: Storylines

The Houston Astros are the guys everybody loves to hate. People still haven't forgotten about their cheating scandal and truth be told, 9 out of 10 fans just want them to lose. That has only fueled their fire and made them even more competitive.

The only problem is that not even Houston's top-notch set of arms has been able to tame the Atlanta Braves' scorching hot offense, and Dusty Baker has shown a reluctance to trust several of his pitchers over the past couple of games.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves In The U.S.

Game 6 of the 2021 World Series between Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves to be played on November 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston will be broadcast in the United States by FOX and Sportsnet.

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves: Odds and Predictions

Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers believe that the Houston Astros will defend their home and force Game 7. Right now, they're favored with odds of -130, while the game total is set at 8.5 runs.

FanDuel Winner Astros -130 Game Total o/u 8.5

* Odds via FanDuel