Houston Astros take on Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the 2022 World Series. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series. This game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The second game will be hotter than the first since a victory during the second game could mean a considerable advantage. Here is all the detailed information about this World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Astros took the early lead during the first game of the series, but after the 5th inning the team didn't know how to score more runs. Even though the Astros made no mistakes, that wasn't enough to win the first game.

The Phillies now have the lead with a win in Game 1 but it's still too early to say the Phillies can win the World Series. A win on the road is valuable to them, but if the Phillies win Game 2 things could be much better.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date

Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies play for the Game 2 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday, October 29 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The home team has to find a way to prevent the visitors from winning the second game of the series.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:03 PM

CT: 7:03 PM

MT: 6:03 PM

PT: 5:03 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 World Series Game 2

This Game 2 for the 2022 World Series, Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox (English), Fox Deportes (Español)