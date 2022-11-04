Houston Astros will face Philadelphia Phillies Minute Maid Park for the Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will face each other in what will be the Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember that if you want to enjoy of all the action of this match, it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

A vibrant new game awaits fans. The champions of this 2022 World Series could finally be defined, or the definition will go until the seventh game. They have been, as expected, some tough finals in which the Houston Astros obtained the advantage 3-2, with which in this Game 6 they could be proclaimed champions.

The Texan team has been the winner in Game 2 by 5-2; and in Game 4 and by 5-0 and 3-2 respectively. However, the Philadelphia Phillies have proven to be a tough team not only in these finals, but throughout the postseason. They were winners in Game 1 (6-5) and 3 (7-0), and now they need to win to force the definition in the seventh game.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date

This 2022 World Series Game 6 between Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, will take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas this Saturday, November 5 at 8:03 PM (ET).

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:03 PM

CT: 7:03 PM

MT: 6:03 PM

PT: 5:03 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

The game between Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies Game 6 of the 2022 World Series will take place this Saturday, November 5 at 8:03 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX.

