Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Denmark in 2026-27 Nations League Matchday 3?

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 matchup against Denmark, leaving the Portuguese side without their talismanic captain for the 2026 fixture.

Portugal looks to build on its strong start to the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign as it takes on Denmark today. However, Selecao manager Jorge Jesus will be without legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo following a tumultuous Wednesday afternoon in camp.

Ronaldo has been ruled out for Portugal’s Matchday 3 clash against Denmark after departing the team’s training camp, leaving serious questions behind regarding the circumstances of his sudden exit.

The superstar forward was a unused substitute in Portugal‘s Matchday 2 match against Norway. Following that match, Jesus confirmed to reporters that Ronaldo would not be in the starting XI against Denmark, triggering a swift chain of events leading to the captain’s departure.

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While Jesus publicly attempted to squelch rumors of a rift with his captain, the veteran tactical mind remains under intense scrutiny for his handling of Ronaldo, who was widely expected to close out his storied international career later this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Denmark

With Ronaldo unavailable for the remainder of the international window, Jesus must retool his attack to maintain Portugal’s momentum in Group A. Backed by Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in the final third, here is Portugal’s projected starting XI for today’s match:

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Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Joao Neves, Vitinha (or Joao Palhinha), Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos, Joao Felix

Today marks an uncertain new chapter for Portuguese soccer. With the iconic forward officially off the roster for the rest of the break, Jesus gets his first full look at how Selecao will navigate the post-Ronaldo era.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out for Portugal’s Nations League clash against Denmark.

was ruled out for Portugal’s Nations League clash against Denmark. The superstar forward sat as an unused substitute during Matchday 2 against Norway.

during Matchday 2 against Norway. Manager Jorge Jesus must retool his attack featuring Joao Felix and Pedro Neto.