Tyreek Hill to Chiefs? NFL insider reveals surprise prediction for 2026 return

The possibility of Tyreek Hill returning to the Kansas City Chiefs continues to generate buzz as the wide receiver works toward a potential return. Hill has repeatedly hinted at his desire to get back on the field, and one NFL insider believes Kansas City could be the team most likely to make it happen.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo discussed Hill’s potential landing spot and pointed specifically toward the Chiefs. According to Garafolo, the situation makes sense from both sides, especially given Hill’s history with the organization and the possibility of unfinished business in Kansas City.

The Chiefs could also have a need for another explosive offensive weapon later in the season. If Hill is healthy enough to contribute, the idea of reuniting him with the team where he established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous receivers could become increasingly realistic.

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Tyreek Hill to Chiefs reunion gaining momentum

Mike Garafolo believes Kansas City represents the biggest portion of the potential landing spots for Tyreek Hill, while also acknowledging that the wide receiver may not immediately return at his previous level following his serious knee injury.

“I would say the majority of the pie, if you’re going percentages, is the Chiefs. It just makes so much sense for what they need, for him to go back, the unfinished business. He’s still got some juice left in that knee. Is he going to be a 100%? His 90 or 95% is way better than somebody else’s 100%. If he’s in a Chiefs uniform by the end of the season, I’m not surprised.”

The comments add another layer to the growing speculation surrounding Hill’s next move. Kansas City already knows exactly what the veteran receiver can bring to its offense, while Hill is familiar with the organization and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

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For now, no agreement has been reached, and Hill still needs to demonstrate that he can return from his knee injury at a level that allows him to contribute. However, if his recovery continues to progress and the Chiefs decide they need another weapon for the second half of the season, a reunion could become one of the NFL’s most intriguing possibilities.

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