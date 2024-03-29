How to watch New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB Opening Day for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 29, 2024

After several months of waiting, the MLB is finally here with its 2024 MLB season. In the Opening Day this March 29, the New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers, so here’s all the information you need to watch this game in the US.

Last year, the Mets were unable to advance to the postseason after ending with a 75-87 record. On the other hand, the Brewers won the NL Central thanks to their 92 wins and 70 defeats.

This game was actually postponed due to bad weather, as it was scheduled to be played on Thursday. Now, both teams will face better conditions to put on a spectacular show for all their fans.

When will the New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers match be played?

The New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers will face each other on Friday, March 29, at 1:40 PM (ET) at the Citi Field. This will be the first game of a three-game series that will be played in consecutive days.

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:40 PM

CT: 11:40 PM

MT: 10:40 PM

PT: 9:40 PM

Where to watch New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers in the US

The game to be played between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2024 MLB Opening Day will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: MLB.TV, NESN, and ROOT Sports.