All eyes will be on Yoshinobu Yamamoto this season in the MLB, and on a 12-year, $325 million contract, it’s not hard to imagine why. Yamamoto has never played a single minute of MLB ball but is coming with huge credentials from his time at the Orix Buffaloes in the NPB in Japan.

Yamamoto at only 25 has already pitched two no-hitters, has won one championship, and been an NPB all-star on five occasions. With an ERA of just 1.82 and a win-loss record of 70-29, MLB fans, especially Los Angeles Dodgers fans cannot wait to see the pitcher.

Signed to the largest contract an MLB pitcher has received in history, The Dodgers already have huge plans for their new star ace come opening day.

LA Dodgers set to start Yoshinobu Yamamoto in South Korea series

Sports beat writer Dylan Hernández is reporting that the Dodgers plan to put Yamamoto on the mound for the Dodgers two-game series in South Korea against the San Diego Padres.

The sources spoke to Hernández under the condition to remain anonymous, but the Japanese pitcher has looked great in training and looks to be easing his way into the big leagues.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s pitching style

What can MLB fans be in for when watching Yoshinobu Yamamoto? The right hander has a unique pitching style due to learning how to throw a javelin.

With a three-quarters delivery, Yamamoto throws a fastball averaging 95 mph (153 km/h), which tops out at 99 mph (159 km/h), a deceptive splitter, a cutter, and a curveball.