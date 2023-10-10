How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to face the Atlanta Braves in the third game of the 2023 MLB division series. Here you can find all the essential details, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream the game online in the United States.

The series between these longstanding rivals was anticipated to be highly competitive, and so far, it has lived up to expectations. The Atlanta Braves made the first significant move, securing a 3-0 victory in the opening game and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Recognizing the need to respond, the Philadelphia Phillies fought hard and secured an impressive 5-4 victory in the second game, leveling the series at 1-1. The outcome of this third game holds great significance as both teams aim to gain the upper hand in the series.

When will Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB division series between Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will take place this Wednesday, October 11 at 5:07 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:07 PM

CT: 4:07 PM

MT: 3:07 PM

PT: 2:07 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves

This 2023 MLB division series game between Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves can be watched in the United States on: TBS.