Tarik Skubal joins Dodgers: What’s the most dominant MLB starting rotation ever?

After the Los Angeles Dodgers managed to trade for Tarik Skubal, let's see how their rotation ranks in MLB history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Tarik Skubal. This move can shock the MLB world to its very foundations, as the reigning champs might have, at least on paper, one of the best starting rotations ever.

However, if the Dodgers‘ starting pitchers want to be remembered as the most dominant rotation in MLB history, they have quite a task. The debate over what’s the best rotation of all time revolves, mainly, around three units: the 1998 Braves, 2019 Astros, and 1971 Orioles.

Now, in terms of talent, the Dodgers actual rotation has nothing to envy. When fully healthy, the rotation consists of Tarik Skubal, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow.

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Why is the 1998 Braves rotation legendary?

The Pitchers: Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Denny Neagle, and Kevin Millwood.

Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Denny Neagle, and Kevin Millwood. The Impact: Featured three future Hall of Famers in their prime.

Featured three future Hall of Famers in their prime. The Stats: Led the National League in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, and shutouts, anchoring a 106-win team.

Pitcher Greg Maddux #31 of the Atlanta Braves

Why is the 2019 Astros rotation legendary?

The Pitchers: Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Zack Greinke, and Wade Miley.

Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Zack Greinke, and Wade Miley. The Impact: Featured two 300-strikeout teammates (Verlander and Cole) in the same rotation.

Featured two 300-strikeout teammates (Verlander and Cole) in the same rotation. The Stats: Verlander and Cole finished 1-2 in the AL Cy Young voting, making this modern powerhouse one of the most statistically overpowering groups ever assembled.

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Why is the 1971 Orioles rotation legendary?