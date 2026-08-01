Tarik Skubal price tag reportedly described as ‘enormous’ ahead of MLB trade deadline

Tarik Skubal, one of the most sought-after names ahead of the MLB trade deadline, could find himself on a new team if the right price is offered.

Rumors continue to swirl as the MLB trade deadline approaches, and Tarik Skubal remains one of the biggest names linked with a potential move. However, the Detroit Tigers will not part with their ace easily, as a recent report from Jon Heyman indicated that Skubal’s asking price could be enormous.

“Price tag on pitching superstar Tarik Skubal described as enormous by multiple interested execs. About 70 hours to go, so there’s time,” the insider of the New York Post wrote on his X account. Which team will be willing to pay the price?

Shohei Ohtani’s recent struggles have made the Los Angeles Dodgers the leading frontrunner to land the pitcher. However, with the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, nothing has been decided yet.

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The reasons behind the interest in Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal continues to be one of the most dominant starting pitchers in the league, posting a 2.79 ERA, 116 strikeouts, and a 7–5 record across 16 starts (96.2 IP) this season. As a reigning Cy Young winner, he is the premier target ahead of the trade deadline because elite, frontline ace pitching is at an absolute premium for championship contenders.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Athletics at Comerica Park.

With Detroit struggling to stay in playoff contention, his combination of game-changing postseason upside and elite swing-and-miss stuff makes him a potential franchise-altering addition for any team looking to go all-in.

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Time is running out

With the MLB trade deadline set for Monday, August 3, at 6:00 p.m. ET, contenders must move quickly if they hope to land Tarik Skubal. Because MLB enforced a strict single deadline with no waiver trade period later in August, August 3 represents a hard cutoff for adding postseason-eligible talent.